American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,608 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,328 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $35,057,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $26,850,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL opened at $55.95 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Equity Investment Life

About American Equity Investment Life

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.