AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545,020 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $283,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $4,199,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $181.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

