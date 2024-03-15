AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $7.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.70. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.72.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AMETEK by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK



AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

