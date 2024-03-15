Analysts Set Expectations for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

BWMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN opened at $38.76 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $567.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,930 shares in the company, valued at $38,133,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,133,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,486,795 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

