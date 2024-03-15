Analysts Set Expectations for Cresco Labs Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.24. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

