Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the February 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FINS stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $269,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.