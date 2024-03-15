Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the February 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FINS stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $269,000.

Featured Articles

