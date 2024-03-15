Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the February 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FINS stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%.
Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.