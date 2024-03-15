Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $702.76

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.76 ($9.00) and traded as low as GBX 688.80 ($8.83). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 696 ($8.92), with a volume of 5,603 shares traded.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £275.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 693.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 702.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.43.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

