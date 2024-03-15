Ann G. Fox Sells 216,704 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider Ann G. Fox sold 216,704 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $470,247.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,059.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 45.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Further Reading

