Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,193 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.92 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

