Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.