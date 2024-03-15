Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $284.06 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

