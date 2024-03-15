Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 90,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $255.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,809 shares of company stock worth $10,267,004. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

