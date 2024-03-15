Asana, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NYSE:ASAN)

Get Asana alerts:

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asana in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Asana by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Asana by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.