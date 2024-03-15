Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Jed Milstein Sells 3,955 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
NYSE:ABG opened at $204.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.74.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
