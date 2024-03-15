Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Jed Milstein Sells 3,955 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $204.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.74.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,261,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the period.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

