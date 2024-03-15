Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

