Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $15.18. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 793,332 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $802.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $158,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

