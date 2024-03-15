Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Insider John Dyson Sells 22,998 Shares

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Free Report) insider John Dyson sold 22,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$21.65 ($14.34), for a total value of A$497,860.70 ($329,709.08).
Audinate Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
About Audinate Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Audinate Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.