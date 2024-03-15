Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Insider John Dyson Sells 22,998 Shares

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Free Report) insider John Dyson sold 22,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$21.65 ($14.34), for a total value of A$497,860.70 ($329,709.08).

Get Audinate Group alerts:

Audinate Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

About Audinate Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.