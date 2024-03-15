Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 807,500 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 684,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,009.4 days.

Azbil Stock Performance

YMATF stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Azbil has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

Azbil Company Profile

See Also

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

