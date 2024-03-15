B. Riley Comments on Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Arch Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $22.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.18 earnings per share.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $162.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $274,666.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,611 shares of company stock worth $19,716,747. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

