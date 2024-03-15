B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,382 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $248.00 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $253.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

