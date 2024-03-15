B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.