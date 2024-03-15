B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

