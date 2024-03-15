B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

PRU stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $113.50.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.