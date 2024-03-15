B. Riley Weighs in on Clarus Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clarus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clarus’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLAR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Clarus Stock Performance

CLAR stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 123,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Clarus by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -37.04%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

