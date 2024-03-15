Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 3,900 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.