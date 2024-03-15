Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $65,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Oracle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 348,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 100,821 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 83,464 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $129.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

