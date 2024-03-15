Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,260,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

