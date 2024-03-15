Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,154 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BX opened at $124.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

