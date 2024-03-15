Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

