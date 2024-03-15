Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the February 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.