bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 159.8% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

bioAffinity Technologies stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

See Also

