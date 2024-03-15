biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Get biote alerts:

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of biote in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for biote’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on biote in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on biote in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, biote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

biote stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. biote has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of biote by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,419,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 394,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in biote by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in biote by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in biote by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 127,410 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in biote by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

