Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $718.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

