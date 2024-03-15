Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.18. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 185,071 shares trading hands.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 850.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.