Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.92 and a one year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

