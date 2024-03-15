Brian Hirsch Sells 79,174 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 79,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $1,387,128.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $4,421,041.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

