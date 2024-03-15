Brokers Issue Forecasts for Core Molding Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

CMT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

CMT stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 669.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 364,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

