Brokers Offer Predictions for Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Assertio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Assertio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Assertio Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of ASRT opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
