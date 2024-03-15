Brokers Offer Predictions for Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Assertio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Assertio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of ASRT opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

