Brokers Offer Predictions for Oracle Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.84. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 429.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a market cap of $345.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

