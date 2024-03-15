Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRO opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.