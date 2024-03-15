Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $19.74 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,513 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 10.9% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $425.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $259.21 and a 12 month high of $427.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.