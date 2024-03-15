BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.07. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 66,407 shares.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
