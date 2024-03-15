California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,104 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in California Resources were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get California Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in California Resources by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in California Resources by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in California Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $54.01 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

View Our Latest Report on California Resources

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.