Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,920,100 shares.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 268.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Camber Energy during the first quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camber Energy by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 64,317 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Camber Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.