Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.59. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $8.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 138,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

