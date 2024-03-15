Carlson Capital Management Acquires 1,262 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

