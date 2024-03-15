Carlson Capital Management Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.92 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

