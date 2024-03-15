Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $297.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $314.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.43 and a 200-day moving average of $276.80.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

