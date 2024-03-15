CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) EVP Sells $510,000.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

