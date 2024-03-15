Charles R. Jr. Corbin Sells 23,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of HGV stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on HGV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
