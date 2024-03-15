Charles R. Jr. Corbin Sells 23,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HGV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.